Ed Sheeran Talks 'Turbulent Things Happening' in His Personal Life in Social Media Return

Ed Sheeran is just thinking out loud! The 31-year-old British singer-songwriter took to his Instagram account this week to get candid with his fans in a new video.

"I realized I haven't been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years," Sheeran admits in the clip, calling his recent posts "a bit boring."

He goes on to offer an explanation for his online absence, saying, "Just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't feeling like that."

Despite the surprising confession, Sheeran adds that "things are looking up" and notes, "I'm back online."

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Sheeran doesn't clarify exactly what "turbulent things" he's referring to in regards to his personal life. He does flash his wedding band several times in the video. He tied the knot with his longtime love Cherry Seaborn in 2019. The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyra and 8-month-old daughter, Jupiter.

In November 2022, Sheeran shared that he planned to release his sixth album in 2023.