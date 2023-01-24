Eddie Redmayne Says There Are No Plans for a Fourth 'Fantastic Beasts' Film

It looks like Fantastic Beasts fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a fourth or fifth film. Star Eddie Redmayne recently noted that the Harry Potter spinoff has no plans to create future films at this time.

“I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of," Redmayne, 41, told NME in a new profile. "So, as I’m aware, it’s not something that’s on the cards.”

Potter scribe J.K. Rowling, who penned the scripts for the three Fantastic Beasts movies, previously stated that she intended for Fantastic Beasts to be comprised of five films.

"We always knew that it was going to be more than one movie — we knew that from the start — so we set a trilogy as a sort of placeholder, because we knew there would be more than one movie," Rowling said in 2016. "But I’ve now done the plotting properly, so we’re pretty sure it’s going to be five movies.”

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released in 2016 with Redmayne starring as the hesitant hero Newt Scamander. In 2018, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released, and in 2022, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore came out.

The third installment received mixed reviews and struggled with casting after Johnny Depp was replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. Rowling has also been at the center of controversy due to her comments about the transgender community, which many stars of the Potter films have spoken out against. The third Fantastic Beasts film, which cost $200 million to make, per Variety, brought in less than $100 million at the U.S. box office and $405 million globally. Warner Bros. has not officially commented on whether a fourth and fifth film will be in the franchise's future.