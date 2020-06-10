Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65: Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons and More Pay Tribute

Legendary rock star and guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 65.
Van Halen's son and bandmate, Wolfgang -- whom he shared with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli -- announced the news on social media.
"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he shared. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."
The news led to an outpouring of tributes to the Van Halen founder -- who was widely regarded to be one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time.
"Heartbroken and speechless," Van Halen's former bandmate, Sammy Hagar, shared on social media. "My love to the family."
"My heart is broken," KISS frontman Gene Simmons wrote on Twitter. "Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!"
"RIP to my friend and man who changed guitar playing forever ...F😪*K!!! no words," Tommy Lee wrote.
"Crushed. So f**king crushed," Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx wrote. "RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."
"Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen," Billy Idol shared. "We will miss you."
"Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020. We all are," added Sebastian Bach. "My heart is broken."
E Roland, singer and guitarist of Collective Soul -- who toured with Van Halen in 1995 -- said in a statement, "As much of a talented monster he was on guitar, he also was one of the most kind, sweet and generous souls I’ve ever met. RIP Eddie."
Harvey Mason Jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy also issued a statement, saying, "During his legendary career, GRAMMY Award winner Eddie Van Halen contributed to some of the world's most iconic music. His explosive guitar playing and approach to the musical process solidified him as an undeniable force in his field and forever established his place as a true guitar hero. The world is lucky to have witnessed Eddie's genius as a guitarist, and we know he will influence and shape rock music indefinitely."
"Sons Of Apollo are deeply devastated at the loss of a legend today, Eddie Van Halen. No one changed or influenced all of us more than Eddie in so many ways. He was what we and the world consider a game changer and will forever be remembered as the man who changed the face of guitar playing. Our condolences and wishes to his family. We are all a little part of this family in many ways. Thank you, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen. Saying you will forever be missed is an understatement!"
Joe Walsh also issued a statement on Tuesday, saying he is "deeply saddened by this news."
“Eddie was a one of a kind guitarist and human being. He was a master at his craft, a peer I was in awe of and a friend I loved.
I am deeply saddened by this news and Marjorie and I send his family our deepest condolences," he said. "The world will be dimmer - and quieter - without him."
