Elizabeth Banks Is Playing Ms. Frizzle in the Live-Action 'Magic School Bus' Movie

Elizabeth Banks is officially stepping inside for a wilder ride.

Banks will bring everyone's favorite teacher to life for the first time, playing Ms. Frizzle in a live-action hybrid Magic School Bus movie, Scholastic Entertainment and Universal Pictures confirmed on Thursday.

"We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day," said Scholastic president Iole Lucchese.

The release says the movie will be a magical field trip based on Joanna Cole's seminal book series. So what does that mean? Banks' version of Ms. Frizzle will likely be a take on the bus-driving, pattern-obsessed Frizz previously voiced by Lily Tomlin in the animated PBS series, rather than her sister, the Kate McKinnon-voiced Fiona Frizzle, from Netflix's The Magic School Bus Rides Again.

Now, the big question is: Who will sing the theme song for the movie? Little Richard performed the most iconic version, while Lin-Manuel Miranda sang the theme for the reboot. Might Banks once again call on Ariana Grande?