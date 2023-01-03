Elle King Shares Health Update After Scary Fall That Knocked Her Unconscious and Gave Her Amnesia (Exclusive)

Elle King is doing well as she recovers from a scary fall at home that knocked her unconscious and left her with a concussion and amnesia.

"I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King tells ET's Rachel Smith of the incident last month. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."

The singer shared that what scared her the most about the accident was that she had been home alone with her 1-year-old son, Lucky, at the time.

"But the baby is totally fine, and I'm doing a lot better," she adds. "What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends. There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby."

King said her recovery is ongoing, with "a lot of PT...a lot of stretches, and a lot of, like, quiet, downtime which has never been my strong suit."

The singer -- who shares Lucky with fiancé Dan Tooker -- canceled several radio shows in the wake of her accident. However, she got to have some fun on New Year's Eve as she performed and co-hosted CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special with Smith.



"I was literally having the time of my life when we were doing the countdown," King recalls of the fun night. "I don't know if I've ever been so excited."

"I lost my voice -- I couldn't talk for, like, two days afterwards because I was screaming that countdown," she adds. "Just looking around and seeing Jimmie [Allen] and Kelsea [Ballerini] and Zac Brown -- just kind of realizing this is my life, this is my home, it was such a crazy opportunity."



King's also gearing to to release new music -- her upcoming album, Come Get Your Wife, is due out Jan. 27, and lead single "Tulsa" drops this Friday.

"It's just a wild song, and it was a song that was so fun," she shared of the track. "Ashley McBryde came in and sang harmonies with me... John Osborne came and played some really badass guitar,,., I can't wait for everybody to hear it because it's definitely one of my favorite songs on the album."