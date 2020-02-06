Ellen DeGeneres Pleads for 'Peace and Communication' in Emotional Video

Ellen DeGeneres is using her platform to speak out against injustice amid ongoing worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd. The talk show host took to social media with an emotional message for her followers on Monday.

"I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," DeGeneres admitted in her video. "I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing...I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are gonna be in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality."

"I have always wanted to be the voice for people who feel like they don't have a voice, because I know what that feels like," she continued. "I'm just so sorry that it's come to this. I really don't know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way, way too long."

Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man, died last week after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes on May 25. The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, was fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder, and an independent autopsy later found Floyd's death to be a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation.

"People have gotten away with murder and that's what is happening. So, we've gotta see fairness and we've gotta see justice for all, because right now, this is not a fair world. Not at all," DeGeneres continued, asking her followers to take action: "Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from the link in my bio."

"We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair," she concluded. "If you don't understand this then you have never felt like you weren't heard or you weren't equal. But if you've ever felt that, magnify it and see what's happening... Let's send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some peace and some communication in this."

