x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Jason Sudeikis' 'Mellen' Spoof on 'Saturday Night Live'

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Jason Sudeikis' 'Mellen' Spoof on 'Saturday Night Live'

Ellen DeGeneres has no problem with spoofs! On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 63-year-old comedian reacts to Jason Sudeikis' recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig -- specifically the sketch "Mellen," where he portrayed a male version of DeGeneres. 

"Portia [de Rossi] and I were sitting at home watching, as we do every Saturday night, and we're on our couch. We're trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle," DeGeneres quips of herself and her wife. "And suddenly we're watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me, and it was a parody on my show. They called it 'Mellen.' It was hilarious."

She then plays a clip from the sketch before noting, "I would actually watch that show. You know, we should do that. After we finish this season. We should do a show like that. I love it. I'm flattered by that."

DeGeneres even has a proposal for Sudeikis, who is gearing up for season 3 of his hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso

"Jason, when you're done with Ted Lasso, we should do this show," she says of Mellen. "And if you're a studio executive, you know what they say, 'When you have an Ellen, make Mellen.'" 

DeGeneres is currently filming her final season of her talk show after 19 seasons. 

RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL': Jason Sudeikis' Devil Pokes Fun At Colin Jost's Marriage

'SNL': Jason Sudeikis' 2012 Joe Biden Returns for Epic Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis Brings Ted Lasso Positivity in Delightful 'SNL' Promo

In Other News

The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery