Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Adam Levine Is the Reason She and Portia de Rossi Are Together

Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres have each other to thank for some pretty major milestones! On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Maroon 5 front man and the talk show host relived some of their sweetest moments, and it all started with a sweater.

“It was a cardigan,” DeGeneres said about Levine’s special gift to her after his second appearance on the show. “I admired it, he was here, and I said, ‘I love that cardigan,’ and you took it off and gave it to me.”

Years later, the host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, still wear it. “And we still have it,” DeGeneres added. “Every once in a while, I wear it or Portia wears it, and we’re like, ‘That’s Adam’s!’”

The 43-year-old singer shared that gesture was big for him, because he didn’t have much at the time. “I’ve become more successful since then,” he said. “Back then, that was a big deal that I gave you that, I only owned like four things.”

DeGeneres had the best way to pay her friend back. “But what I’ve done in exchange is that I named your first-born child,” she said about Dusty Rose, Levine’s daughter with wife Behati Prinsloo.

“I know that it was definitely a name that you recommended and that I brought up to Behati and she didn’t get it at first and then she kinda warmed up to it,” he said. “So yeah, you kinda did.”

As for the musician, he played a special part in DeGeneres’ marriage to de Rossi in 2008. “Although I also, and we won’t go into detail because it’s private stuff, I'm technically the reason you met Portia,” he added.

“Well not why I met her, but why we’re together,” DeGeneres clarified. “The reason we’re together, we are together because of Adam.”

The pair agreed that they have a special connection. “I guess it makes sense that you named my first born child and so everything is as it should be,” Levine said.

“I know, we’re very intertwined in our life,” DeGeneres added.