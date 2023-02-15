Ellen Pompeo Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Sienna at Michael Kors Fashion Show

Ellen Pompeo had an adorable date for the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday -- her young daughter, Sienna.

The Grey's Anatomy actress was fashionable in a matching nude turtleneck sweater and jacket and a shimmering gold fringe skirt. The look was accented with a large belt. For her part, Sienna wore a plush, black bomber jacket and skirt combo with Doc Martin boots.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

The mom-and-daughter duo posed for photos on the red carpet while holding hands.

Inside the Michael Kors event, ET spoke with Pompeo and Sienna just after they got to chat with Lea Michele. Footage shows Michele embracing a starstruck Sienna, whose favorite movie is Funny Girl. Michele played the Broadway production's lead, Fanny Brice, to much acclaim.

LINDA! Ellen Pompeo com sua filha Sinna May e Lea Michele durante o #NYFW que está acontecendo agora. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pwl5a1aGYm — Ellen Pompeo Brasil (@ellenpbrazil) February 15, 2023

"Her favorite movie is Funny Girl, so this is a big deal for us," Pompeo told ET after the sweet moment. Sienna then shared that this is just the second fashion show she's ever attended!

Pompeo is married to music executive Chris Ivery, with whom she shares three children -- Stella, Sienna and Eli.

ET also spoke to Pompeo about the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, which fans feared would be her last with the series. See more on that conversation here.

In addition to Michele, Pompeo and Sienna, the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week event, held in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, was a star-studded affair with Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Nicky Hilton, Don Lemon and Lisa Rinna also in attendance.

New York Fashion Week, held from Feb. 10-15, previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations across New York City.