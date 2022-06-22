Elliot Page Opens Up About How Transitioning Has 'Improved My Life Drastically'

Elliot Page is opening up about his life since coming out as trans, and how he's focusing on the joy he feels at embracing his truth and his happiness.

The actor sat down with Seth Meyers on Tuesday's Late Night, and opened up about coming out in December 2020, and the journey he's been on since -- including how his character in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy also transitioned in the forthcoming third season.

According to Page, he was a part of the process in crafting that development for the character -- and it was a development fully embraced by creator Steve Blackman.

"When we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show," Page shared, adding that they also collaborated with trans author and journalist Thomas Page McBee, who "came on board and helped out and I feel proud of it and I'm excited for people to see it."

Page spoke with Meyers about his transition, and specifically the response he received from those closest to him, which Page said was overwhelmingly supportive.

"I feel really grateful for that," Page shared. "Most people [in my life] weren't surprised."

As for some of the negative feedback he's gotten -- largely from strangers whom he's never actually met -- Page said he's trying not to get bogged down in negativity.

"What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel. I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time," Page said. "That's really what I'm focusing on and embracing the most."

"Of course, some moments can be overwhelming," he admitted. "[And] I feel like it's so unfortunate because we're all on the same team here, you know? Whether you're trans, non-binary, cis, we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints... to me it would be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we all are."

Page also said that, since transitioning, he's found himself able to connect to the world and his work as an actor so much more.

"I think it's made me better in so many facets," he said. "As a person, as a friend, and in relationships... It's improved my life drastically, and I hope that people who do have an issue with me could try and hear that and embrace that on some level."

Fans will get a chance to see Page in new episodes of The Umbrella Academy when season 3 drops June 22 on Netflix.