Elliot Page Shows Off Fit Physique in Shirtless Pic Celebrating His First Swim Trunks

Elliott Page is living his best life. The 34-year-old actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram on Monday poolside, wearing burgundy swim trunks and flashing a huge smile.

Last month, Page cried tears of joy about finally being comfortable in his own body during his sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+. Page announced he's transgender in December.

He captioned his shirtless photo, "Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful." He received plenty of support from fellow celebrities including Miley Cyrus, who commented, "Hot ❤️," while Nina Dobrev wrote, "You look amazing ... And most of all happy ♥️." His Umbrella Academy co-star, Justin Cornwell, praised his fit physique, commenting, "Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!"

During Page's candid conversation with Winfrey, he shared that it was his new relationship to his body that brought him the most joy when it comes to his transition.

"Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am,'" Page said, fighting back tears. "And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked. I'm not having all these little moments that used to be -- just being in a T-shirt."

"It's being able to touch my chest," he added. "Feel comfortable in my body, for the, probably the first time."

He also opened up about his decision to undergo top surgery, which is the surgical procedure to remove breast tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I have been driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all the space," he shared.

Page noted that not all transgender men choose to undergo the procedure and many cannot afford it.

"I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life," he said about why he decided to go public with his decision to get the surgery. "And I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it's the case for so many people. ... There is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."