Elliot Page Will Continue Role on Netflix's 'Umbrella Academy'

Elliot Page is sticking with The Umbrella Academy. ET has learned that Page will continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves on the hit Netflix superhero drama.

Page's name has already been updated on The Umbrella Academy's IMDB page. ET has also learned that Page's name will be updated on the Netflix service across all titles he is involved with.

Netflix explained that they are currently in the process of making those updates now, and changes should start to reflect throughout Tuesday, following Page's announcement.

The actor -- formerly known as Ellen Page -- publicly came out as transgender Tuesday morning in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter and Instagram.

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

"I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he continued.

Page's post was met with overwhelming love and support from his fellow actors and friends, who took to Instagram to share their appreciation. See the video below to hear more.