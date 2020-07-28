Elon Musk Says Grimes 'Has a Much Bigger Role' Parenting Son X AE A-Xii

Elon Musk doesn't view the first year of his son X AE A-Xii's life as his time to shine as a parent. The 49-year-old billionaire businessman and his girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their son in May, giving him the unusual moniker X AE A-Xii, or X for short.

According to a recent profile in The New York Times, Grimes also calls her son "Little X," while Musk jokingly refers to him as "Lil Nas X.”

In the article, Musk says that he doesn't think his primary parenting role comes until the baby grows up.

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?” he says. “Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Musk is dad to six kids in total and is basing his parenting views off of how he's handled his other children.

"I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors,” he says.

While in quarantine, Musk has created an online school for his older kids, which he says has “actually worked out pretty well.”

Of his youngest child, Musk adds, “I think babies are super cool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear."

Musk is also complimentary of his 32-year-old musician girlfriend.

“Yeah, she’s pretty special, that’s for sure,” he says of Grimes. “She’s one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met.”

