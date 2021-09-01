Elton John Announces New Album 'The Lockdown Sessions' Featuring Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and More

Elton John assembled an impressive list of A-list talent for his new album, The Lockdown Sessions. The legendary musician announced his new album on Wednesday, which features Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

The Lockdown Sessions will have 16 songs, which are all collaborations recorded remotely over the last 18 months. The album will be released on Oct. 22 via Interscope Records. Artists featured on the album include Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Jimmie Allen, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

Last March, Elton was forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, during quarantine, different projects presented themselves with artists he had enjoyed getting to know through his Apple Music show, Rocket Hour, which is how The Lockdown Sessions came about.

"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album," he says in a statement. "But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens."

"But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory," he continues. "And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

Check out the tracklist below:

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It's a sin (global reach mix)

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You

On Wednesday, Elton talked about making the album in an Instagram video.

ET recently spoke with Surfaces, and the band talked about collaborating with Elton on their song, "Learn To Fly."

"We were freaking out, it didn't seem real," Forrest Frank said about getting an email to collaborate with Elton. "Working with him was very special. It was all on Zoom because of Covid."

"We literally lost our minds," Colin Padalecki added. "We're like, damn, what a legendary moment."

Watch the video below for more.