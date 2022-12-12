Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her Not to Be 'Such a P***y' During 'Intense' Shoot

Emily Blunt is recalling a memorable on-set interaction with Tom Cruise. The 39-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast and revealed how her Edge of Tomorrow co-star reacted when she cried on the set of the 2014 sci-fi flick.

The moment happened when Blunt first tried on her nearly 85-pound costume.

"It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn't know what to do," she recalled. "He just stared at me. I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry. I said, 'I'm just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'"

"He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'" Blunt continued, before noting that she laughed off commented and continued with the "intense" training the shoot demanded.

Back when they were promoting the movie, Blunt joked to ET that she and Cruise "just peed our pants" while wearing the costume, adding, "It was real in the trenches."

"We did laugh a lot, even in the trenches," Cruise added. "We were there in the dirt, and the sweat, and the blood. We had a lot of fun doing that."