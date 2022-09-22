'Emily In Paris' Is Serving Up Must-See Style Statements in First Look Pics of Season 3

While fans are excited to see what plays out between Emily (Lily Collins), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) on season three of Emily in Paris, they can also get ready for a whole lot of fashion forward moments. In the first photos from the upcoming season, Emily is serving looks in everything from a 70s inspired swimsuit to a yellow jacket and matching headscarf.

In one snap, Emily looks radiant in a shimmering gown and topknot as she appears to be having an intimate moment with Alfie, who looks dapper in a dark suit. In a snap with Gabriel, a visibly confused Emily wears a strapless top, which she pairs with a statement hairstyle.

Of course, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Camille (Camille Razat), and Mindy (Ashley Park) are all serving looks for season three too.

In June, Collins took to Instagram to reveal she was back in Paris filming. "Back at the table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party," a post on the show’s official Instagram account posted. "Production on season 3 is starting now! 💕"

Collins spoke to ET in April about her love of playing Emily and how she's in it for the long haul. "I would totally go the distance if they would have us," Collins said. "People want to keep seeing more Emily and all the characters in Paris or wherever we end up. I am in it for the long haul."

Park echoed her statement, telling ET, "I remember me and Lily calling each other when we got the two seasons and I was like, 'Wait, so we're gonna do as many seasons as we've already done?' And Lily was like, 'I think that's how math works.' I'm just so thrilled to go back, I feel like Paris is a second home to me now, so just getting to go back is such a blessing and I feel like we'll see where it takes us."

As for what to expect this season, Collins says she'd love to see Emily make a strong decision when it comes to her love triangle with Gabriel and Alfie. "I'd love to see her make a choice," she said. "I do feel though, with all of the ins and outs of the drama, even a choice would be really hard for her."