Emily Ratajkowski Claims Robin Thicke Groped Her on the 'Blurred Lines' Music Video Set

Emily Ratajkowski is alleging that Robin Thicke groped her. The 30-year-old model writes about the alleged incident, which she says took place on the set for the "Blurred Lines" music video in 2013, in her upcoming book, My Body, according to an excerpt obtained by The Sunday Times. ET has reached out to reps for both Ratajkowski and Thicke.

Ratajkowski was one of three semi-naked models who appeared in the music video for the controversial song, which starred Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I.

According to the outlet, Ratajkowski writes that she was initially comfortable on the all-female set, which was led by director Diane Martel.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski writes. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you OK?'"

"With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren’t actually in charge," she adds. "I didn’t have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin."

From her recollection, Martel says, "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f**k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!'"

The model writes that, while Thicke's alleged action made her feel "naked for the first time that day," she opted to continue on with the shoot because she was "desperate to minimize" what had happened.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she writes. "I didn’t react -- not really, not like I should have."

"We kept on and Emily was phenomenal," Martel says of continuing the shoot after the alleged incident. "She’s really the star of the video. She’s fully mocking him and the male gaze with her beautiful shape and ferocious energy. She’s playful, not seductive. And quite hilarious."

Ratajkowski claims that Thicke was "a little drunk" at the time of the alleged incident, something Martel backs up. "I don’t think he would have done this had he been sober," the director says.

Martel claims that Thicke "sheepishly apologized" after the alleged incident "as if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily."

The song has previously been criticized for its lyrics, which some say promote rape culture. Additionally, in 2015, Marvin Gaye's family won a lawsuit against Thicke, Williams, and T.I., after they argued that "Blurred Lines" was too similar to Gaye's 1977 track, "Got to Give it Up." The Gaye family was awarded $7 million.

My Body is due out Nov. 11.