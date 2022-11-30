Emily Ratajkowski Details 'Really Scary' Weight Loss, Says She Was Down to 100 Pounds

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her recent health scare, and her struggle with trauma, and the way it impacts her on a physical level.

During a recent episode of her podcast, High Low, Ratajkowski shared with her guest, Mia Khalifa, "I think trauma lives in the body... That's been my experience."

The 31-year-old model and actress went on to explain, "When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."

This year has been a turbulent one for Ratajkowski. In September, she filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. The pair share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo.

However, Ratajkowski added that, recently, she's "gained weight," and that it is the best indicator of a healthy mindset for her.

"For me, it’s a huge game-changer and how I know I’m happy," she explained.

Incidentally, Ratajkowski has been in the headlines in recent weeks for her rumored romance with Pete Davidson. The two just made their first public appearance together when they took in a New York Knicks game, sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

While the pair have yet to comment on their relationship status, a source recently told ET that the 29-year-old comedian and Ratajkowski have been dating are having "a good time together."

News of Ratajkowski and Davidson's courtship went viral just weeks ago, and not long after, paparazzi photos surfaced of the pair hanging out in New York City on his 29th birthday.

A source recently told ET that "Pete is excited about his connection with Emily."

"They're having a great time together and Pete is really happy," the source continued. "He thinks Emily is beautiful, smart, chill, and down to earth. He feels like he can be himself around her and relax."