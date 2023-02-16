Emily Ratajkowski Tells Fans How to Pronounce Her Name

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most famous model-actresses in the world, but most fans have probably been saying her last name wrong.

That’s all over now because the 31-year-old star recently shared exactly how to pronounce it.

In a video shared by Tory Burch on Feb. 15, Emily declared it's "Rat-Ah-Kof-Sky."

Emily usually introduces herself on camera by saying "Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee," but in the interview, which was filmed during this year's New York Fashion Week, Emily noted that this pronunciation is "the Polish way."

This isn’t the first time Emily has addressed her last name. In 2013, she spoke to Rolling Stone, saying, “The J is silent. That’s the trick. Occasionally people get it right on the first try, just through random luck.”

One person who hopefully can say her last name correctly is Eric Andre. The two recently shared photos of one another nearly naked on Valentine’s Day.

And Emily wouldn't be the first celebrity to clarify how her name is pronounced. Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen have also shared how to say their names correctly. For those pronunciations, check out the links below.