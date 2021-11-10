Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Why Women Find Pete Davidson Attractive

Emily Ratajkowski gets it! The 30-year-old supermodel recently did a photo shoot with Pete Davidson, and on Wednesday night she weighed in on the allure of the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

"I think he's great," she said of Davidson during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, calling the comedian "a professional."

Ratajkowski is pals with Kim Kardashian West, who has been spotted out with the comedian on several occasions, inevitably sparking romance rumors. As for Davidson's luck with the ladies, Ratajkowski remarked, "He's got the height, obviously women find him very attractive."

Host Meyers noted that others might question Davidson's seemingly wide appeal.

"I feel like only other men feel that way. Guys are like, 'Wow, what's that guy got?' He seems super charming, vulnerable, lovely," Ratajkowski, who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, said. "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! Good relationship with his mother, we love it!"

Davidson has been romantically linked to Cazzie David, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. A source recently told ET that he is now "casually dating" Kardashian West.

"Kim and Pete are seeing where things go," the source said. "Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."