Emily VanCamp Would 'Be Open' to Returning to 'The Resident' Following Exit

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Resident.

It might be a while before Emily VanCamp sits down to watch her heartbreaking exit episode of The Resident.

The actress revealed on a Wednesday conference call with a handful of reporters, including ET, that she hasn't yet watched Tuesday's hour, in which her character, Nic Nevin, dies after getting into a single-car collision.

"I haven't watched it yet if I'm being totally honest," the 35-year-old VanCamp admitted. "I feel like just in terms of the content. I'm not sure I'm totally prepared to see it. I know what happens, of course. I've had many conversations about the story and how Nic exits. But I think for me and [husband] Josh [Bowman], I think we might need a little bit longer. I know everyone did such a tremendous job. It's just quite emotional and heavy, so when I have a quiet moment, we'll sit down and watch it and take that moment to grieve for sure."

VanCamp's departure surfaced in August and the news came as a bit of a surprise as she was the female lead on the Fox medical drama, and was one-half of the show's central couple alongside Matt Czuchry. Rumblings that she may be leaving for good surfaced at the end of season 4 as priorities in her life shifted. (VanCamp announced over the summer that she welcomed her first child with Bowman.)

While co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chapman acknowledged that it was "a rocky road" trying to figure out a satisfying way to write off Nic, VanCamp said she largely left the decision of how her character would leave to the writers.

"We had conversations early on about how we could do this and really I wanted to leave it up to our creator, Amy Holden Jones. Nic is a character that she created and that we sort of built together but I wanted Matt to feel confident about Nic's sendoff and of course, we wanted to pay homage to the character and really do a nice tribute for her and what she's meant to the show," she explained. "But in terms of how they did it, I really wanted to leave that up to them. And what they ultimately landed on was really beautiful and powerful and a perfect representation of Nic."

Originally, VanCamp was supposed to go back to film "for a couple of episodes" but due to "personal reasons," she wasn't available until episode 3.

"It was a huge shame because I wanted to and that was the plan all along, so the timing of everything was quite unfortunate," she said when asked if there were discussions about Nic and Conrad having one last scene together with dialogue. "But I'm really so amazed at what they were able to do and grateful that they were able to pull it off as well. Those conversations happened and of course, I would've loved to have gone back but life happened."

She did leave the door open for a possible return down the line, either in a flashback or a dream sequence, something Chapman also seemed to hint at.

"Absolutely," VanCamp said. "There's just so much love between all of us. I would absolutely be open to coming back in some form or another. But it really depends on what works best for the show. I'd always love to go back and see everyone, I miss them terribly."

