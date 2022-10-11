Emma Roberts Is Dating Cody John: See Their Instagram Official Kiss

Emma Roberts is in a relationship. Not just the 2018 dramedy, but in real life, too!

The 31-year-old actress and actor Cody John, 32, went Instagram official after he took to the social media platform on Aug. 25 and posted a photo of the new couple sharing a kiss. The black and white photo shows them on what appears to be a yacht. He's wearing swim trunks and she's in a bikini as he wraps his arm around her and plants a wet one on her lips.

A source tells ET that Roberts and the In The Dark actor -- who posted two other pictures with Roberts and several friends -- have been dating since the summer.

"She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," the source said. "Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."

The photo surfaces some seven months after Roberts and Garrett Hedlund ended their "rocky" relationship. Roberts and Hedlund started dating in March 2019, and they welcomed son, Rhodes, in December 2020. Roberts' new relationship has also made an impact on her and Hedlund's co-parenting.

"It's been easy for Emma to co-parent with Garrett in a healthy way because she is so happy," the source tells ET.

But there were plenty of signs that, despite the "rocky" relationship, Hedlund and Roberts were, at the very least, amicable when it came to co-parenting. In fact, he praised Roberts this past Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," a handwritten note he posted on Instagram read. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love."