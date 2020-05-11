Emma Stone Talks 'Croods' Sequel and Starting Her Own Family 'Pack' (Exclusive)

Macklin Cohen is taking after his dad, ET's Matt Cohen, and asking the questions fans want answers to! The kid reporter was on the scene to interview Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran for ET about their upcoming computer-animated movie, The Croods: A New Age, and ask about how their real-life measures up to the prehistoric family.

Macklin got right to it, asking Stone, who reportedly married Dave McCary in September, about how she feels about starting a "pack" of her own someday, just like the Croods brood.

"I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," said Stone, who voices Eep in the movie. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

Macklin also asked Stone and Tran about what they are obsessing over at the moment, and they both admitted to having "a phone problem."

As for what their Croods characters do for fun with their best friends versus what the actresses do in real life with their besties, Tran admitted that she's quite different from Dawn.

"In the movie, we like to jump walls and gallop and go on a lot of very crazy adventures," Stone shared.

Tran chimed in, "In real life, I feel like I'm the opposite and I like to sit on the couch and watch movies and be very safe and comfortable."

The Croods: A New Age comes out on Nov. 25.