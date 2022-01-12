Emma Watson Says She and Tom Felton 'Speak Most Weeks,' Thinks Fan Frenzy Over Them Is 'Sweet'

One of the most magical revelations from the recent HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, was the childhood crush Emma Watson had on her co-star, Tom Felton. The two British actors spoke about their close relationship, insisting that nothing romantic ever happened between them despite their bond.

"We speak most weeks," Watson, 31, tells British Vogue of Felton, shortly after the special aired on New Year's Day.

Of the fan frenzy over the status of their relationship, Watson adds, "We just think it’s sweet."

During the special, both Watson and Felton got candid about their friendship.

"Emma and I have always loved each other, really," Felton admitted in an aside interview.

Watson added, "I think really the truth of it was Tom was the one I could often be more vulnerable with."

As for whether the pair have ever acted on their feelings, Watson insisted that was not the case.

"Nothing has ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other. That's all I can say about that," she said.

As for the reunion itself, Watson couldn't help but gush in her new magazine interview. She shared that being back on the Potter sets all these years later was "like heaven."

"I am just so happy they still exist! Most film sets are torn down the minute a scene is finished," she shares. "I am so happy they are still there for people to enjoy, me included. [Set designer] Stuart Craig is truly a genius. What he did is perfect."

The "most emotional" moment of the reunion for Watson was when Rupert Grint told her he loved her.

"When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly," she says of her co-star. "Similarly for Dan [Radcliffe], it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl."

Noting that the three main co-stars don't tend to text much, she notes that they do "speak individually."

"Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves," she shares. "We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming."

