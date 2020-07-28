Emmy Nominations 2020: The Complete List

Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and host Leslie Jones virtually assembled on Tuesday to announce the nominees for the 2020 Emmy Awards, celebrating the best of the 2019-2020 TV season. Watchmen is the year's most-nominated program, with 26 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and more.
The other top nominees include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Schitt's Creek and Succession, helping to fill the void left by two past dominant HBO programs, Games of Thrones and Veep, which came to an end during the previous season.
Other notable series and movies recognized include Bad Education, RuPaul's Drag Race and Saturday Night Live as well as celebrated performances by Billy Porter (Pose), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, Sept. 20 during a live broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Details about the event taking place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have yet to be announced. “I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.
The main event will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be held during a two-day ceremony from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 13. In the meantime, check out ET Live and ETonline for ongoing coverage of the Emmys.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Robot Chicken
Steven Universe Future
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, "Aberfan"
The Crown, "Cri de Coeur"
Homeland, "Prisoners of War"
The Morning Show, "The Interview"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa"
Succession, "Hunting"
Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road"
Better Call Saul, "Bagman"
The Crown, "Aberfan"
Ozark, "All In"
Ozark, "Boss Fight"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, "The Great" (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"
Modern Family, "Finale Part 2"
Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov"
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, "Whenever You’re Ready"
The Great, "The Great” (Pilot)"
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite"
What We Do in the Shadows, "Ghosts"
What We Do in the Shadows, "On the Run"
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere, "Find a Way"
Normal People, "Episode 5"
Unorthodox
Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"
Watchmen, "Little Fear of Lightning"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America, "Shirley"
Normal People, "Episode 3"
Unbelievable, "Episode 1"
Unorthodox, "Part One"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, "Daytona"
LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block"
Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really"
RuPaul’s Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch"
Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard"
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born at Night, But Not Last Night"
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629"
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy"
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe"
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Big Little Lies
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
GLOW
The Mandalorian
Space Force
What We Do In The Shadows
Will & Grace
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
62nd Grammy Awards
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
The Oscars
