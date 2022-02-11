'Encanto': See the Cast Sing Along to 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' (Exclusive)

The cast of Encanto is celebrating their recent Oscar nominations with a super fun singalong!

Only ET has the new exclusive clip, which features Encanto cast members singing and dancing in their homes to the animated film's chart-topping hit, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

The behind-the-scenes fun features so many members of the on-screen Madrigal family: Adassa, who voices Dolores, Jessica Darrow, who plays Luisa, Mauro Castillo (along with his son, Daniel!), who plays Felix, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, who voices Antonio, and Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Agustín, dancing along with his adorable baby daughter, Nakano Oceana. They're also joined by Colombian music legend Carlos Vives, who performed "Colombia, Mi Encanto" for the Encanto soundtrack.

Watch the full clip above and sing and dance along!

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Carolina Gaitan, who plays Pepa Madrigal, about the movie's recent Oscar nominations -- the film scored nods on Tuesday for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Dos Orugitas" -- and the viral success of "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

"I really loved the song from the first moment and I really love that it's not reggaeton…This is so much more," she recalled of her first impression. "This is salsa music. This is cha cha cha. This is different rhythms, and then with this mix, this amazing mix that Lin-Manuel Miranda does with this hip-hop vibes...It's such a huge song."

Encanto is streaming on Disney+ and available now on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.