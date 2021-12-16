Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Celebrate Twins' 4th Birthday With Adorable Photos

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's twins are four years old!

The "Subeme La Radio" singer and the former tennis pro celebrated their daughter Lucy and son Nicholas turning a year older on Thursday. In posts shared on Instagram, Kournikova, 40, posted two adorable pics of Lucy and two sweet snaps of Nicholas.

The proud mom simply captioned the two posts "4!" with a red heart emoji. Iglesias, 46, commented on both birthday tributes by adding several heart emojis, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." The private couple is also parents to 1-year-old daughter Mary.

The athlete's posts come months after she shared an adorable video of all three of their kids riding an electric toy car on a tennis court, celebrating Iglesias' new album.

"☀️☀️☀️ #chasingthesun #Finalalbum," she wrote in September.

Last month, the Spanish crooner wrapped his tour with Ricky Martin. "What a trip these past 2 months have been. Thank you @ricky_martin . thank you @sebastianyatra . A huge thanks to my band, crew and everyone involved in this epic experience. and most of all, thank you to all my fans for sharing this experience with me!" he celebrated on social media.

ET spoke with Iglesias as he embarked on the tour, where he clarified that just because his latest album was titled Final, he wasn't retiring. The second part of the project, Final Vol. 2, will be released at a later time.

"It's important for me to say that I'm not retiring, it's just my final album," Iglesias told ET. "That doesn't mean I'm gonna stop touring, that doesn't mean I'm gonna go somewhere and crawl into a cave and disappear."

"Final. Yes the title says it all. I've been wanting to do this project for quite a while since 2017. I just feel like I'm in that place in my career where I just felt that it was necessary and I always wanted to have an album called Final," he explained. "And during the past year and a half, I've been able to write a lot of songs, which is why there's Final Vol 1. and Final Vol. 2. But that's really it for me when it comes on two albums. That doesn't mean I'm going to stop writing songs, and I can't put out singles, but this is it."

See more in the video below.