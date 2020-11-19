Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier Undergoes Colonoscopy on 'The Doctors'

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier undergoes a colonoscopy for the first time on Friday's episode of The Doctors. The procedure was performed by colorectal surgeon Dr. Zuri Murrell.

"Let me be honest, I've been up all night so I'm actually excited. There's no real trepidation. I'm ready to go," Frazier says in the preview clip, while in his home ahead of his colonoscopy.

Once inside the doctor's office, Frazier gets some helpful information about the benefits of a colonoscopy.

"All colon cancer starts as these little growths called polyps," a medical professional relays. "And during a colonoscopy, you can actually take those out before they become a cancer."

Following the tragic death of good friend Chadwick Boseman, Frazier knew the importance of prioritizing one's health. From preparation to procedure, his entire screening was chronicled and will air during the special, along with his results. Check your local listings for The Doctors.

"I’m so grateful to Dr. Ian for the gentle push to do something I should have done 10 years ago,” Frazier says. "In many ways, they are helping to save my life."

