Erika Jayne's Attorneys Request to Drop Her In Husband Tom Girardi's Bankruptcy Case

Erika Jayne lawyers are requesting to drop her as a client. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's attorneys have filed a motion to be taken off her bankruptcy case, ET confirms. The news comes soon after the release of a new Hulu documentary about Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP filed docs on Monday to withdraw as Jayne's attorneys in Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. According to docs obtained by ET, the attorneys state that "the relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable. Withdrawal is appropriate under such circumstances."

Jayne announced her split from Girardi, a former lawyer, in November, a month before he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. The Housewife and The Hustler, which was produced by ABC News and released on Hulu on Monday, delves into the details surrounding the couple's finances and Girardi's alleged embezzlement.

A lawsuit was filed against the pair in December on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018. Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat.

In February, Girardi -- who claimed he was broke in a deposition last year -- was placed under a temporary conservatorship. In March, a psychiatrist told courts that Tom suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and that he is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters.

See more in the video below.