Ernie Hudson Reacts to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' & Talks Season 3 of 'The Family Business' (Exclusive)

Ernie Hudson is just as excited about Ghostbusters: Afterlife as the fans.

In a chat with ET's Matt Cohen, the 75-year-old revealed that Jason and Ivan Reitman invited him to an early screening of the film, and he liked what he saw.

"I haven't seen the finished cut so I have no idea what's there now but I was so touched by it," he shared. "It was amazing to watch this new cast of people bringing it into another generation."

"The fans have been waiting over 30 years for a new film and after seeing it, I know they won't be disappointed," he added. "Jason [did an] amazing job, I got nothing but just praise to say. I'm really excited about it."

Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore in the sequel, alongside other OG cast members such as Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver. This go-around it's kiddos donning the Proton Packs, as the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) move into the "creepy old farmhouse" he left them in the small town of Summerville. In discovering their grandfather's ghostbusting past, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) appear to unleash the undead once again and must also realize they ain't afraid of no ghost.

Carrie Coon plays the kids' single mom and Paul Rudd stars as a true believer and science teacher.

Although Hudson said he was more than happy to flesh out his iconic character in the film follow-up, he's also been happy playing different roles -- namely portraying L.C. Duncan in BET's The Family Business for the third season in a row.

"Well, you know, after Ghostbusters I [got] seen as this really nice guy, so I play everybody's father. This is the main show where I get to show the darker side," he explained. "I don't really see him as a heavy thug or anything like that, but I think there are moments when he's so protective of his family and, to me, that's what this show is about."

The actor currently serves as executive producer of the series and admits that he's a fan of the Carl Weathers books that the show is based on. The third season features plenty of wild twists and turns for fans to have fun with and boasts exciting new stars, like Sheila E.

The actress joined Hudson to reveal that her character came into season 3 to stir some trouble. A salon owner using the space as a cover for her money laundering business, Sheila explained that her character knows "all the good and bad people" and teased that things get "a little crazy" as she begins shaking things up. But her character has yet to meet Hudson's L.C., which will be the moment sparks fly. It's a moment that both actors are excited about.

"I think obviously we have a history but we haven't come together on set yet to play together," Hudson said, "I'm really excited about that. Looking forward to it."

The Family Business is streaming on BET+. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2021.