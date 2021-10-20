'Eternals' Stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek & More Miss Elle's Women in Hollywood Event After COVID Exposure

The actresses, who made up four of the night's nine honorees, were set to give speeches at the gala event, Elle reports, and their absence was noted in the opening remarks made by Elle's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia.

“I am so deeply grateful to be with you tonight in person...However, the reality of the world we are now living in requires new rules," Garcia shared at the start of the event. "As you may have heard, the cast of Eternals, who we are honoring here tonight, was just exposed [to COVID], and to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super-isolation. Sorry, but that is the new reality.”

All four actresses appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of the Marvel superhero epic in Hollywood on Monday, along with their fellow co-stars, including Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, as well as director Chloé Zhao and many others.

It's unclear at this time where and when the exposure may have occurred, and if anyone else may have been impacted by the potential source of the exposure.

Disney released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday evening, addressing the news.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," the statement explained.