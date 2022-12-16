ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Co-Host 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Awards season is officially kicking off with this year's Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will be front and center as co-hosts of the star-studded celebration of cinema.

The award show returns in-person on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with media partner Entertainment Tonight. It will be presented by American Express and sponsored by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Frazier and Turner will be stepping into the role which has long been held by beloved former Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart, who has hosted the gala every previous year for nearly two decades.

"The Palm Springs International Film Awards has partnered with Entertainment Tonight since 2004, and over those 18 years, Mary Hart has done an amazing job as host of the show. Due to her schedule, she is not able to be with us this year and she will be missed," Festival Chairman Harold Matzner shared. "We are very excited to continue our partnership with ET having both Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner join us as co-hosts. They will have big shoes to fill, but I know these two are dynamic on-air and will make this a fun and memorable evening!"

Erin Johnson, Entertainment Tonight's executive producer, added, "For nearly 20 years, ET has kicked off our award season coverage with the Palm Spring International Film Festival. This star-studded event is one of our favorites, and we are thrilled that in 2023 Kevin and Nischelle will host the gala."

Among those who will be honored at this year's gala are Colin Farrell, Sarah Polley, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler and Bill Nighy.

ET will be covering the entire Palm Springs International Film Festival, starting on Jan.5, in advance of the gala, as Hollywood’s biggest stars descend on the desert.