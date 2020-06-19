Eva Longoria Celebrates Son Santiago's 2nd Birthday in an Adorable Video

Little Santiago is two! Eva Longoria's son turned a year older on Friday, and his famous mom couldn't help but post the most adorable video of him on her Instagram. In the clip, the birthday boy is asked off camera how old he turned.

"Dos," he says as he then holds up three fingers and says, "Tres." Longoria then helps him put up two fingers.

"My beautiful baby boy turns 2 today! It has all flown by so fast! My little angel, mi niño guapo, may God bless you now and always!" the proud mom captioned her post. "I’m so lucky to be your mama and I will always strive to do my best for you and for this world. So that your future is safe! I love you papa! Te amo amor de mi vida! 💕."

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star and husband José Bastón got married in 2016 and welcomed little Santi, as they call him, two years later.

Last month, the couple didn't let quarantine get in the way of their fourth wedding anniversary. The two celebrated their special day by having a romantic moment over glasses of wine in their own front yard with a live band and flamenco dancers.

While staying at home, Longoria has also shared adorable moments with her son on her social media. Just a couple of weeks ago, she showed him how to make scrambled eggs.

ET spoke with Longoria in July, where she opened up about how her motherly instincts were in full swing on the set of Dora.

"Everybody's [his] uncle and aunt because he's been on many a set since he was born, this being the first," Longoria said of Dora, in which she plays the titular teen's mom. "My instincts in this movie were completely bonkers because I was a new mom."

"Dora's, like, running in the jungle, holding a snake, running into crumbling, falling rocks, [and] I'm like, 'I would never let my child do that!'" she quipped. "The director was like, 'Right, but it's Dora.' I'm like, 'OK. OK.'"

