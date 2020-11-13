Eva Longoria Takes 'Full Responsibility' After Being Criticized Over Black and Latina Voter Comments

Eva Longoria is "takes full responsibility" over her recent comments she made about Latinas being the "real heroines of the election," which many took to be dismissive of Black women.

On Wednesday's episode of the Pod Is a Woman podcast, Longoria told hosts Alejandra Campoverdi, Darienne Page and Johanna Maska that she misspoke and it wasn't her intention to offend anyone for her comments after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

"I really recognize the harm I caused. I know words matter. I know this and I know better. I take full responsibility," she expressed. "So when I got that barrage of backlash I was like, 'Yep, you’re right.' And I’m doing the work to repair the harm."

She clarified that she was "trying to say Latinas, meaning women from the Latino community, because men did not show up like women did." "I want to make sure that I use this opportunity for solidarity building, like deep solidarity that’s rooted in deep conversations," she added.

Longoria promised to be better and do better, acknowledging that it "stabbed my heart to know that I contributed to the pain that Black women feel everyday of there's a collective exhaustion of being erased. And I get that and I should not have erased them in this moment."

The multi-talented star first received backlash after a conversation with MSNBC's Ari Melber on Sunday, in which she said, "women of color showed up in big ways."

"Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here," she continued. "Beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1. And that wasn't surprising to us."

While with the Pod Is a Women hosts, she admitted that she shouldn't have said the word "but." "And I said 'but' at the end of the sentence. I don't know why," she said. "There's no but. That's it. We stand on the shoulders of Black women."

According to the Washington Post, 90% of Black women voted for president-elect Biden nationwide compared to 69% of Latinas.

She first apologized on Tuesday when she spoke on The Reid Out with Joy Reid, stating that in her effort to celebrate Latina turnout, "I diminished the importance of the Black women's vote in this election. And what I said was wrong."

"It is a fact that African American women showed up in record numbers and brought us to victory. They saved this country," she added. "And I recognize the harm that my words caused. If we’ve learned anything from this administration is that words matter. So I take full responsibility for that mistake."

Longoria, meanwhile, has been celebrating Biden's projected win on her social media.

"The joy I see in the streets fills my heart with so much love! We are celebrating democracy and everyone is invited to the party!! 🇺🇸," she wrote.

