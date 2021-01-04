Eva Mendes Gets 'Head-to-Toe' Makeover from Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters

Eva Mendes' daughters are making her over. The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of herself after her girls went wild with makeup on her face.

Mendes shares Amada, 4, and Esmeralda, 6, with her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling.

In the pic, Mendes sports pink lipstick, a blue chin and purple cheek, courtesy of her daughters. "My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe," she captioned the pic. "I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas."

As Mendes alluded to in her caption, it wasn't the first time her girls had used makeup on her. Last May, Mendes shared a shot of her face covered in colorful scribbles, quipping, "They've won."

After Christmas, Mendes took a nearly month-long break from social media. In January, the actress revealed that it was Amada who encouraged her to put down her phone.

"I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," Mendes wrote on Instagram. "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal."

"So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful," she continued. "I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present."

Watch the video below for more on Mendes and Gosling's family.