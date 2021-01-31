Eva Mendes Replies to Person Who Wrote She Took an Instagram Break After Getting 'Work Done'

Just to let you know, Eva Mendes reads her comments. The 46-year-old actress and entrepreneur took a moment on Saturday to reply to an Instagram user who left a comment about her getting "work done" and not being "happy with it."

Another follower first asked why she had been absent on the platform, when the person commented, "She's had work done and I don't think she's happy with it..‍♀️ she was beautiful without."

Replying to the first question, Mendes wrote, "I'm actually taking time to really be present with my family so posting is not really a priority right now."

She then responded to the other person who claimed she had plastic surgery adding, "I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go."

"I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time," she said of her and Ryan Gosling's two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there."

Instagram

Another separate follower commented, "Family first," to which the former Hitch star replied, "Thanks for getting it. Some people can juggle both and that's great but I can't. Anyway speaking of not be able to juggle both, need to go be with them now. They're in the other room and being too quiet. That's never good. Ha! ❤️‼️."

Instagram

Just last week, Mendes revealed that she hadn't been posting much on Instagram after one of her daughters told her she was spending too much time on her phone.

"I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," Mendes admitted. "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally."

Mendes' post also included a quote from the Latinx Parenting account, which reads in part, "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy."

Meanwhile back in October, Mendes, who hasn't starred in a film since 2014, shared that's been itching to get back in front of the camera.

"As far as my ambition it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children," she said in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. "I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them."

"Thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back," she noted.

For more on Mendes, see below.