Eve Celebrates Her First UK Mother's Day After Birth of Son Wilde

Eve is celebrating her first Mother's Day. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her and her son, Wilde, enjoying a stroll in nature.

March 27 marks Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, and, to ring in her first, Eve cuddles her newborn son in a photo as she presses a kiss to his head. "Mother. Nature. 💙 My 1st Mother’s Day (UK)," she captioned the pic.

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. The rapper and 49-year-old Maximillion have been married since 2014.

While baby Wilde is the first child for Eve, the former co-host of The Talk is also a stepmom to her husband's four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.

Eve announced she was pregnant last October, and shared photos of her her baby bump to Instagram, tagging her husband.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she wrote. "You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Cooper shared the same pictures on his own Instagram, writing, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️."