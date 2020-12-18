Eve Says Goodbye to 'The Talk' -- See Her Emotional Farewell!

Eve has left the building. After four seasons on The Talk, the rapper said goodbye to the daytime talk show, filming her final episode on Friday. Eve was joined by co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, as she shared her heartfelt thoughts on departing the show. Carrie Ann Inaba is currently off co-hosting duties after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"I truly, genuinely, for real, love you. I’ve been so lucky and so thankful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies," Eve expressed. "You have been beyond supportive. I was so scared to call you to tell you that I was leaving, because I was like I don’t want to leave. It’s the hardest thing. It’s very bittersweet…It was the most beautiful feeling to feel supported and loved."

"I’ve gotten so many beautiful messages. I’ve gotten nothing but support and I’ve always only gotten love and support every time I’ve come to set," she continued. "I am grateful. I will be forever grateful. And like I said, this is not goodbye, this is, I’ll see you later and thank you!"

Eve also received some kind words from Osbourne, who told her, "You've got your wings now." Explaining how much she meant to her, Osbourne said her love for Eve is "immeasurable."

"We never met before this show, but you knew my kids. And I said to my kids, ‘Evie’s coming to the show.’ And they’d go, ‘Oh, Mom, she’s the best, she’s so lovely, she's so friendly,'" she recalled. "I knew that you were going to be friendly and a lovely person, but I didn't know how wonderful it would be. Like you've got your wings now, and you’re flying."

With Eve wiping tears from her eyes, Osbourne continued by saying, "You are open about yourself, you care so much about what goes on in the world. You care so much about your community. And I feel that whatever your next steps, whatever they are, it's not just going to be making a record and touring, you’re going to do much more than that Eve Cooper. You're unstoppable right now."

They rounded out the episode with a highlight of all of Eve's favorite moments while on her time on The Talk. Watch the fun-filled video below:

Eve announced her departure in November, explaining that she couldn't host the show from London, where she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are currently based. She did note how much she loved her fellow co-hosts and that it was "true love" between them.

Eve was announced as a co-host on The Talk in November 2017 following Aisha Tyler's departure. Eve's departure followed Marie Osmond's. She announced in September she was leaving the show after just one season.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will join the current hosts at the table. For more on the latest additions, watch below.