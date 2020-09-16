Eve Says She Has 'Beautiful' Discussions About Race With Her Stepchildren (Exclusive)

Serious conversations aren't just reserved for Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper. The rapper also has "beautiful" discussions about race with her four stepchildren.

ET's exclusive first look at Eve's upcoming episode of Uncensored on TV One shows The Talk co-host opening up about her interracial marriage, and how that has influenced her relationship with her stepkids.

"I don't think about our race. I don't. When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a white guy seriously like that. So yeah, I definitely thought about it. But we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that's been a beautiful thing," Eve says in the clip. "With my stepchildren, we have discussions, we talk about race, we talk about -- especially in America, the things that go on here, the things that -- especially when he comes here and he sees like, the violence that's going on, the police brutality... things that he didn't think still happened, because he's white. And that's just real."

As Eve notes, her British husband and his kids have a whole different reality when it comes to racial inequality. "They don't have to think about it unless they're close to someone who has gone through it, or who can explain to them certain things," she shares. "But that's a beautiful thing. It's a discussion. And that's been -- honestly, that's been a really cool thing."

"Everything from serious stuff like that, to funny stuff, like -- I think the first time he saw me in the shower, and I had a shower cap and like, scrub gloves on. He's like, 'Why are you wearing a hat and gloves in the shower?' So confused. I'm like, 'Bruh, this is what has to happen,'" she laughs. "But it's great. It's fun. It's nice discussions."

Eve, who has been married to Cooper since 2014, shared some of the "uncomfortable" conversations they've had surrounding race on The Talk in June.

"He doesn't know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation -- that's what the world -- has to do," she expressed. "It's gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution."

Uncensored dives deep into the life of an individual and how they overcame challenges in their life. Eve's episode of the autobiographical series will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TV One.

See more on Eve in the video below.