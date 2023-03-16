Evelyn Lozada Reveals Engagement to 'Queens Court' Finalist Lavon Lewis: 'Never Give Up on Love'

Evelyn Lozada is engaged! On Thursday, the Basketball Wives alum revealed she is tying the knot with Lavon Lewis, her finalist on Peacock's Queens Court.

Hosted by power couple Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete, the reality dating series features Lozada and singers, Tamar Braxton and Nivea, as they date a group of 21 men vying to be their potential "kings."

Lozada revealed to People that she met Lewis on the second episode and initially worried about being long-distance as she lives in Los Angeles and he resides in Atlanta. But the pair have managed to make it work as Lewis popped the question on Lozada's birthday in December at a small gathering with friends and family in Los Angeles.

"The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her," the marketing firm cofounder told the outlet. "I told her to pack her bags, we're going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big 'marry me' letters, roses on the ground, things like that."

The mother of two admitted that she hadn't been expecting Lewis' proposal despite them previously discussing taking that next step, but praised her fiancée for doing "a really, really good job" in picking out her Twila True ring.

"It was the perfect size and shape," Lozada said. "I've never had that stone, so he did a really, really good job. But I'm not surprised. Lavon is a creative mind and he doesn't forget anything."

As for being long-distance, the pair have made every effort to see each other frequently and bring their families close despite physical distance. "Lavon has been very proactive of making sure he gets on a plane to come visit," Lozada said, adding that her soon-to-be-husband got to meet her 8-year-old son Leo over the holidays and became "two peas in a pod."

Lewis shared that his 13-year-old son Jordan is similarly close to Lozada, and the couple plans to bring their family under one roof when Jordan heads to high school.

"I would challenge people to think outside of the box and have faith and push themselves," Lewis told People he hopes Queens Court viewers take from the series. "I didn't think I would go into it and come out of it with a wife. But look at what happens when you open yourself up and challenge yourself and step up to the plate."

"Sometimes as women, you think, 'I'm 40, my life is over,'" Lozada added. "But just to keep working at it. Never give up on love."

Queens Court is now streaming on Peacock.