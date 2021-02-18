Everlane Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection

When it comes to timeless and affordable basics, few compare to the ranks of Everlane. The direct-to-consumer fashion brand has made waves with its basic T-shirts, classic jeans, everyday shoes and more. With a focus on sustainability, Everlane brought the world recycled outerwear and cashmere knits, among other wardrobe staples. And now, the brand is bringing this focus to your loungewear with its new collection, Track.

Everlane's sustainable loungewear collection is one that you'll want to wear all year long -- and not just because its pieces are ultra-comfortable. Styles in the Track collection are made with 100% certified organic cotton and have standout topstitching and brushed lining -- which means your sweats will feel like luxury (without the high price point, of course).

Ranging from $48 to $60, the collection -- which includes items like joggers and crewneck sweatshirts as well as half-zip pullovers and a cotton dress -- are "made for the track ahead," according to Everlane's website. In other words, wearing anything but sweats feels like a foreign concept, but until that idea becomes a regular thought once again, Everlane's Track collection will help you get there.

Everlane's Track Oversized Crew sweatshirt is essential for anyone who wants to a have an easy layer to throw on at a moment's notice.

For those of you who want a polished look without compromising on comfort, these wide-leg track pants are the option for you.

Want something comfy to wear day in and day out? Look to this easy cotton dress.

Pistachio green joggers are the perfect addition to your spring loungewear colleciton.

Sustainable fashion has never felt more comfortable than this hooded sweatshirt.

Style this with a classic button-down shirt for a casual prep-school look. Or wear it with your favorite leggings for an easy athleisure ensemble.

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a crewneck sweatshirt inspired by the most classic cuts.

Sweats are for everyone with these unisex track pants, which feature elasticized cuffs for a timeless look.

