Making a gingerbread house is a fun holiday tradition that gets the whole family in the festive mood.
Whether you're baking the gingerbread cookie dough from scratch or using graham crackers, there are a few essentials you need to make the perfect one. ET Style has gathered must-have items for building and decorating an adorable gingerbread house, such as icing, baking sheet and, of course, candy!
Plus, be sure to check out our selection of holiday decor for your home and gifting ideas.
Shop everything you need to build the perfect gingerbread house ahead.
RELATED CONTENT: