Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party

Mardi Gras festivities and other big social gatherings may be canceled this year, but you can still have a Mardi Gras-themed party virtually in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a holiday that has been celebrated for centuries and marks the last day of carnival season. The biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. are synonymous with places like New Orleans and Soulard. And while the annual parade is not happening, you can still have your own Mardi Gras celebration from your living room.

Gather your friends on Zoom on Feb. 16 to celebrate Fat Tuesday in your best Mardi Gras mask and purple, green and gold beads along with delicious food and a festive cocktail in hand.

Shop all the staples you need for your at-home celebration, from Mardi Gras party supplies and masquerade masks to decorations and more.

Amazon

These glamorous purple and silver masquerade masks come in a set of two.

$27 AT AMAZON

Etsy

We love this stylish and sparkly Mardi Gras theme knotted headband.

$18 AT ETSY

Amazon/Gibbs Smith

Cook up a recipe (or three) from New Orleans chef Kevin Belton's cookbook, which is filled with foods that surround the many different celebrations and cultures of the Big Easy. Favorites include crawfish mac and cheese, okra gumbo, shrimp po' boy and red velvet funnel cake.

$18 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Mardi Gras isn't complete without King Cake! Make the iconic dessert right at home with this kit that comes with dough mix, yeast, praline filling, sugar, glaze and a plastic baby.

$15 AT AMAZON

Drizly

Keep the drinks flowing and the cocktail-making going with Drizly -- an alcohol delivery service that brings wine, beer and liquor straight to your door in under 60 minutes. All you need to do is enter your address, browse through and select your order.

Etsy

Drench your home with purple, green and gold decorations. This tassel garland is so fun and makes for a great Zoom background.

$15 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $17)

Walmart

Mardi Gras beads are an essential accessory for Mardi Gras parties (even if they are virtual).

$9 AT WALMART

Walmart

Use these fun photo booth props to add more pizazz to your look while video calling with friends.

$5 AT WALMART