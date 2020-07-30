Face Masks With Matching Outfits

It looks like cloth face masks will continue to be recommended in public for the foreseeable future, and fashion brands are adjusting to the new normal by designing masks to pair with their apparel and accessories.
At Koral, for example, you'll find a chic camo print on activewear pieces like shorts, leggings and jumpsuits, all of which can be paired with an antimicrobial camo face mask -- it's an effortless way to look put together while staying (and keeping others) safe. Ditto at Kenny Flowers, where you'll find the same tropical print on swimwear, sarongs and two-packs of breathable face masks. We've also spotted polka dot, tie-dye and leopard print sets from some of our other favorite brands.
Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks for exercising. The other well-known brands selling face masks include Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, GAP and SKIMS.
Do you need to match your face mask to your outfit? Of course not. But can it be kind of fun? Yes!
Below, five stylish outfits that include a matching face mask.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
RELATED CONTENT: