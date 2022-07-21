Faye Resnick Shares How Khloe Kardashian's Family Is Preparing for New Baby (Exclusive)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is preparing to expand their brood, and Kris Jenner's good friend, Faye Resnick, couldn't be more thrilled for them.

On Wednesday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with Faye at Kathy Hilton's private screening of the premiere episode of this season's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she shared how Khloe Kardashian and her family are preparing to welcome the reality star's second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson.

While Faye, an interior designer, isn't helping Khloe with the nursery, she assured fans that the reality star is "decorating now."

"I’m so excited for her," she said of Khloe, who is already mom to 4-year-old daughter True. "True, even though she has great cousins and they have that wonderful relationship with all the sisters, True needs a sister or a brother. I'm so excited."

As for how Kris is feeling about welcoming yet another grandchild, Faye said that the momager is "thinking happy thoughts about a little baby coming," and is "in mother bear mode most of the time."

Faye is a grandmother herself and told ET that it is just "beyond belief."

"I don't feel like I could be a grandmother but it's probably the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she mused.

Faye Resnick attends an exclusive screening of 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' on July 20, 2022 in Bel Air, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

For more with Faye, check out this season of RHOBH, airing Wednesdays on Bravo.