Fetty Wap's 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell Has Died

Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has died.

The toddler's mother, Turquoise Miami, revealed the tragic news in a heartbreaking post shared to Instagram over the weekend. The post was accompanied by a video of Lauren playing around in a swimming pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Turquoise wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔."

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Just last weekend, while performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Fetty Wap dedicated his set to Lauren. "LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl," the "Trap Queen" rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time.

Fetty Wap is also father to five other children: Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani, and Zy. He gave a sweet shoutout to all his kids on Father's Day, writing, "Pieces of my heart ❤️ ..... It’s them over anything or anybody 👑.."