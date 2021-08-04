First 'He's All That' Trailer Starring Addison Rae Is Here

The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot comedy He's All That is here, starring TikTok superstar Addison Rae.

Rae stars in the gender-swapped remake of the beloved 1999 teen comedy She's All That, playing a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.

ET's Katie Krause was on the set of He's All That, and spoke with Rae and Buchanan about the hotly anticipated remake.

"It's definitely a really good take on She's All That. There are so many similarities with it, [but] also, like, a huge difference," Rae shared.

In the new film, Rae takes on the role that Freddie Prinze Jr. played in the original, while OG star Rachael Leigh Cook is returning to play Rae's mom.

"That was really fun," Rae said of working with Cook. "I think we had a really good on-screen connection. I mean, we talked a lot off-screen as well."

While this marks Rae's big-screen debut, it's also a cinematic first for reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who also has a role in the upcoming project.

"It was completely different than obviously anything she's ever done before. I mean, along with me, this was obviously something new for me," Rae reflected. "There was so many people on the cast that it was their first time doing something like this, which was really comforting."

He's All That hits Netflix on Aug. 27.