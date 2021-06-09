Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham's Wife Files for Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage

Lindsey Buckingham and Kristen Messner are calling it quits. The former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist's wife of more than two decades filed for divorce on June 2 in Los Angeles, ET can confirm.

The pair tied the knot in 2000. Buckingham, 71, and Messner, 50, share three children, William, 22, Leelee, 21, and Stella, 17.

In a 2011 interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Buckingham discussed how he waited "a long time" to meet Messner.

"I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading," he said. "I did see a lot of friends who were parents and spouses -- back in previous decades -- who weren’t really there and kind of screwed up their kids, and were not there for their family situations. So I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late" in life.

Buckingham's divorce news followed the announcement of his upcoming solo album, which is due out September 17. The musician plans to go on a solo tour in promotion of the self-titled album this fall and winter.