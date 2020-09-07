Floral Dresses That You’ll Wear Well Into Fall

All hail the floral dress for the summer. A floral dress is the epitome of a summer fashion. The timeless print is iterated in a range of styles from fun mini dress options to elegant maxi designs.
It's even better when you can find one you can wear beyond summer and into fall. Just swap sandals for a pair of boots or sneakers and the dress is ready for another season.
We've gathered 11 cute summer dresses with floral print from fashion favorites such as Madewell, H&M, For Love & Lemons, Eloquii and more.
Check out ET Style's top picks ahead.
A classic wrap maxi dress by Eloquii you'll wear for years to come. Take 50% off with the code SAVEMORE.
Faithfull the Brand has many fantastic floral designs, and this belted floral print dress is truly gorgeous.
