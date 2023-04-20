Foo Fighters Announce First Album Since Taylor Hawkins' Death: 'Brutally Honest and Emotionally Raw'

Foo Fighters are healing through music. The rock band announced the forthcoming release of their first new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

But Here We Are will be out on June 2 while a new single, "Rescued," is available now.

"A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family," states a press release announcing the news. "Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single 'Rescued,' the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between."

Foo Fighters' 11th full length is produced by Greg Kurstin and the band, delivering new levels of maturity and depth as a direct challenge to the "naiveté" of its 1995 debut. At the time, frontman Dave Grohl's new endeavor was his first since mourning the death of his Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain.

In a 2020 interview with Apple Music celebrating the 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters, Grohl said that writing their first major single, "This Is A Call," helped him process the loss of Cobain.

"It was like a renewal or a reawakening where I actually found joy in playing and writing," he shared. "So it’s strange because when you're in that moment and you're in a period of loss or grief or mourning, it’s like you pick up an instrument and that just spills out."

Today, the upcoming album "is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life," the press release states.

The news comes shortly after Foo Fighters announced a new run of headlining shows this summer, as well as multiple upcoming festival appearances.

At the end of 2022, the rock band -- which is comprised of Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee -- took to Twitter to share how they planned to move forward after "the most difficult and tragic year."

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life," they wrote in part. "... Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again -- and we will soon -- he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Hawkins died in March 2022 at his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, while on tour. He was 50.